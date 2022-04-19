News World Three killed, five buried after minimart collapses in Indonesia

Three killed, five buried after minimart collapses in Indonesia

DPA WORLD Published April 19,2022 Subscribe

A building housing a convenience store collapsed in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province killing three people and burying five others under the rubble, police said Tuesday.



Sixteen people were in the building, including workers and shoppers, when it caved in on Sunday, said provincial police chief Inspector General Rikwanto.



Eight people were injured and were hospitalized, he said.



"The building was 20 years old and was built on peatland," he said. "Maybe it was not in compliance with the building code."



A search for five people still trapped under the rubble was continuing.







