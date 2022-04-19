SPAINS PREMIER TO TRAVEL TO KYIV IN COMING DAYS

Spanish prime minister is set to travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the coming days, government sources told several of Spain's top media outlets.

Pedro Sanchez is set to meet with the country's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to demonstrate Spain's "solidarity in person," according to Spanish daily El Pais.

The journey to the war-torn nation will also coincide with the reopening of the Spanish embassy in Kyiv, which Sanchez said on Monday will be reopened "shortly."

Several other leaders have also traveled to Kyiv in recent weeks, a journey that has become safer since Russian troops have left the area to focus their attacks on eastern Ukraine.

Since the war began, the prime ministers of the UK, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have all visited Ukraine.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv but that the US is aiming to reopen the US embassy in the city eventually.

This month, the Turkish, Italian, Czech and French embassies, among others, have already reopened in Kyiv.

At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.