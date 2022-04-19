Russia urges Mariupol troops to 'immediately lay down arms'

The Russian military has made a new demand to the Ukrainian defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms.

Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and most comprehensive destruction since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian authorities said on Monday that no fewer than 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal plant, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs onto the Ukrainian-held factory in the besieged city.

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday issued a statement calling on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters inside to surrender.

"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed to remain alive," the defence ministry said.

It called on troops to withdraw from the steel plant between 1400 and 1600 Moscow time "without exception, without any weapons and without ammunition".

Ukrainian troops who have defended the city for seven weeks have ignored such previous offers. The Azovstal plant, which covers the territory of about 11 square kilometers (over 4 square miles) is the last major Ukrainian pocket of resistance in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov.

Earlier Tuesday, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas region, said that assault groups had moved into Azovstal in a bid to uproot the Ukrainian troops following the bombing and artillery barrage.



