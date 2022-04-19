PUTIN HANDS MILITARY HONOURS TO BRIGADE THAT OCCUPIED UKRAINES BUCHA

A Russian military unit that was present in Bucha, Ukraine at the time of a series of alleged human rights violations that left at least 400 dead has been handed honours by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Members of the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade were honoured for special services, heroic actions and bravery, according to the Kremlin. Putin spoke of their "experienced and committed behaviour" amid Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.



Russia denies any involvement with the deaths in Bucha, which were only discovered after Russian forces retreated from that part of Ukraine, presumably to focus their military resources on an attack on the country's east.



