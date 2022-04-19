 Contact Us
News World New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor

New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor

The New York Times Co named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years. Kahn, has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016.

AP WORLD
Published April 19,2022
Subscribe
NEW YORK TIMES PROMOTES JOSEPH KAHN TO EXECUTIVE EDITOR

The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom.

The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effectively June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday.

Kahn previously served as The Times' Beijing bureau chief and led the paper's international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship.

"We couldn't ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events," said A. G. Sulzberger, publisher and chairman of The New York Times Co. "And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe's vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world."