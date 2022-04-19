Netherlands to send heavier weapons to Ukraine, prime minister says

The Netherlands will support Ukraine with heavier weapons, such as armoured vehicles, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Twitter.



This was promised in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Together with allies, the "delivery of additional heavier materiel" is also being examined.



Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told the NOS TV channel that "a new phase of the war in Ukraine is beginning after Putin launched the offensive in the Donbass. We will continue to support Ukraine."



The Netherlands had promised arms shipments shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In the past few weeks, however, the government has deliberately not published any more information the shipments.