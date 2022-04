There has been another prisoner exchange in Russia's war on Ukraine, according to Kyiv.



"Today we exchanged 60 soldiers, including 10 officers," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported via the Telegram news channel.



In addition, 16 civilians had been handed over to Kyiv. She did not say where the exchange took place or how many Russians were exchanged in return.



Moscow did not comment on the matter at first.