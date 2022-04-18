US says Turkey playing 'important role' in holding Russia to account

Turkey is playing an "important role" in ensuring Russia is held to account for its war against Ukraine, the US said on Monday ahead of a bilateral meeting of top diplomats.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to host Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 18 in Washington, and the State Department said the upcoming sit-down would be an "important element" of efforts seeking to hold "Russia to account for its war against the people, the government, the state of Ukraine."

"This is a ways away but I imagine there will be a very full agenda," spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "Together as NATO Allies and important bilateral partners, there are a range of shared interests that we have with our Turkish partners."

The US and Turkey launched on April 4 what the nations call a strategic mechanism to further expand their bilateral cooperation. In announcing the development, the US welcomed Turkey's efforts "to facilitate a just, negotiated diplomatic solution" to end the war in Ukraine, the countries said in a joint statement.

The two sides also stressed their shared commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Still, there a number of outstanding issues stressing the relationship between the NATO allies, including Turkey's purchase of an advanced Russian anti-air system, and subsequent removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.