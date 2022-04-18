Ukraine claims 20,600 Russian troops killed in war

Some 20,600 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war began in Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 167 Russian aircraft, 147 helicopters, 155 unmanned aerial vehicles, 790 tanks, 2,041 armored vehicles and 381 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

Some 130 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,487 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 67 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats have also been destroyed, it added.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.