UK: Mariupol resistance hinders Russian plans

Britain's defense ministry says the continuing siege of Mariupol is tying up Russian forces and slowing its advance ahead of a planned major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

In a daily intelligence update, Britain's military says "concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel, slowing Russia's advance elsewhere."

The Sea of Azov port city has been devastated in weeks of Russian pummeling. Britain says "large areas of infrastructure have been destroyed" and there are "significant" civilian casualties.

Britain accuses Russia of using similar tactics of all-out war on civilian areas that it deployed in Chechnya and Syria, despite Russian claims at the start of its invasion "that Russia would neither strike cities nor threaten the Ukrainian population."