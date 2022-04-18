Python on the loose in Japanese city

The search is on for a 2-metre python in the south-western Japanese city of Kurashiki, NHK television station reported on Monday.



The owner of the king python, which weighed around 2 kilograms, had picked up the animal by car from a friend who had been looking after the snake for a few days, NHK reported.



But when the man unloaded his car in the car park of his flat at the weekend, he suddenly realized that the snake had disappeared. After searching in vain, he contacted the police.



Officials in the city, located about 680 kilometres from Tokyo in the western prefecture of Okayama, called on residents to exercise increased caution.



Pythons are non-poisonous and kill their prey by wrapping themselves around them and suffocating them. They usually feed on warm-blooded animals such as birds and mammals.



Exotic animals of all kinds are highly sought after by Japanese collectors. The owner of the king python had kept the animal in a glass box in his home. A special permit was not necessary, NHK reported.

