Putin says West hurt itself with sanctions, proposes using budget to support economy

Russia should use its budget to support the economy and liquidity in conditions of contracting lending activity even though the central bank's rate cuts will make lending cheaper, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin, speaking to top government officials by a video-link, said Russia should speed up the process of using national currencies in foreign trade under the new conditions.

He also said that Western countries had scored an own goal by imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine which he said had led to a "deterioration of the economy in the West".

Speaking on the state of Russia's domestic economy, Putin said that inflation was stabilising and that retail demand in the country had normalised.

Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation".

