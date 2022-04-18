In Germany, 18,000 people flock to watch traditional Easter Wheel Run

Some 18,000 people came to watch the Easter Wheel Run in Lügde, North Rhine Westphalia, on Sunday, marking a tradition that has been celebrated for centuries.



This year's event was held for the first time since 2019, after past celebrations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The event, that starts after darkness, involves six wooden wheels that are filled with straw then set alight, then rolled down a hillside into the valley of the Emmer river.



Fireworks were set off afterwards to complete the Easter ritual that is held to welcome spring and is listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage. This year's display was blue and yellow, in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine as Russia continues to bombard its neighbour.



The custom is believed to date back to Charlemagne, who is said to have first ordered the event in 784 to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

