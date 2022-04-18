News World Experts slam German health minister for 'killer variant' prediction

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has come under fire from experts for saying that a "killer variant" of the coronavirus could catch the country unawares later this year.



"The term 'killer variant' is unscientific and leads to nothing but uncertainty among the population," virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit told German newspaper Bild.



"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the occurrence of a 'killer variant' in the autumn is a very unlikely scenario," the expert said.



Virologist Hendrik Streeck also reacted with scepticism, saying that the development of variants was simply impossible to predict.



"Instead of warning about scenarios like 'killer variants,' it is important to prepare for autumn and winter," he told Bild.



In an interview with Sunday's edition of Bild, Lauterbach expressed concern about the unpredictable development of Omicron sub-variants.



"It is quite possible that we will get a highly contagious Omicron variant that is as deadly as Delta: That would be an absolute killer variant," the politician said.











