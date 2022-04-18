EU CONDEMNS RUSSIAS INDISCRIMINATE SHELLING OF UKRAINIAN CIVILIANS

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned Russia's latest missile attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians.

In a statement released on behalf of the bloc, Borrell said the EU "condemns the continued indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces."

He pointed out that the east and south of Ukraine, including the Luhansk region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Popasna, have faced "particularly heavy attacks" in recent days.

"No part of the country is spared from the Kremlin's senseless onslaught" amid indiscriminate attacks "causing further destruction of civilian lives and infrastructure," Borrell warned.

He repeated the EU's call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally end the war and the bloc's support for the International Criminal Court in investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine.

At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.