Ecuador police seize some 2.5 tons of cocaine heading for Belgium

Ecuadorian police discovered nearly 2.5 tons of cocaine hidden in a Europe-bound container, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.



Police discovered 2,458 kilograms of the drug while inspecting a container loaded with bananas in one of the ports of Guayaquil, on the Pacific coast. The cargo's destination was Belgium.



One person was arrested, the ministry said.



Ecuador's neighbour Colombia is considered the main country of origin for cocaine, ahead of Peru and Bolivia, where the coca plant is also cultivated. A large proportion is smuggled to the United States and Europe.