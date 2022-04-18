Biden hosts first Easter Egg Roll since assuming office

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted thousands of children at the White House on Monday for their first Easter Egg Roll since assuming office.

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but proceed this year as cases and hospitalizations remain low.

"Jill and I are excited to have you at the White House. We weren't able to host this Easter Egg Roll last year because of the pandemic, but this year we are finally getting together again," Biden said from the South Portico. "All of you have fun today. Welcome to the White House. Welcome to your house."

About 30,000 children and adults braved rainy skies for the traditional event in which the White House grounds are opened to guests who win a lottery to participate in a morning of festive events, including the famous egg race.

The president kicked off the first race by blowing a whistle as a line of children ran frantically across a gated segment of the South Lawn, spoons in hand as they attempted to be the first to shuttle an Easter egg across the finish line.

The first lady gave a quick reading of the children's book Brown Bear, Brown Bear before being joined on stage by late night television host Jimmy Fallon read his Nana Loves You More children's book.

The Easter "EGGucation" Roll, a nod the first lady's experience as an educator, included myriad other events including a talent show and obstacle course.

The egg roll dates back to the late 19th century.