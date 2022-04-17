Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday released a message marking the Christian holiday of Easter.

"I congratulate our Christian citizens on Easter," Erdoğan said in his message.

"Our country, where everyone can freely live their own belief, culture and tradition, and our nation, which is tightly knit with the feelings of brotherhood and solidarity, continues to set a unique example for the whole world," Erdoğan added.

"As members of a deep-rooted civilization that has been enriched by the tremendous contributions of each member of our nation from past to present, we will continue to walk confidently towards the future in peace and tranquility," he said.

Erdoğan also wished well-being to Turkey's Christians and all Christians, "with whom we share the joy they feel on the occasion of Easter."