Russian artillery, rocket fire kill three civilians in Kharkiv

At least three civilians have been killed by Russian artillery and rocket fire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said.



Thirty-one people were injured, the governor of the region, Oleh Syneyhubov, announced on the Telegram messenger app on Sunday.



In total, Russian troops shelled parts of the regional capital Kharkiv and surrounding villages 23 times. There was also a missile attack.



Synyehubov warned the residents of Kharkiv not to go out into the open without a valid reason.