Property damage in Swedish city amid protests over right-wing rallies

Riots broke out amid several rallies organized by right-wing extremists in Sweden.



In the city of Malmö, a bus was on fire after unknown perpetrators threw a burning object at the vehicle, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported. Passengers had to be evacuated.



Other vehicles and several dustbins were also set on fire in Malmö. Police were pelted with stones and Molotov cocktails.



Tensions have risen since a well-known right-wing extremist secured permission to hold a gathering at which he planned to burn a copy of the Koran.



The police had authorised the rallies, sparking protests and riots in several cities.



One rally took place in Malmö on Saturday afternoon. In the city of Örebro in the south of the country, several police cars were set on fire on Good Friday. There were also riots with stone-throwing in the capital Stockholm.



About a dozen police officers suffered injuries.

