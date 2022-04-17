Australian ban on cruise ships ends after two years

Australia's ban on cruise ships entering the country's waters ended on Sunday after more than two years.



Last month, the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it decided not to renew the ban which has been in place since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland outlined additional security measures for passengers and crew in preparation for the ships to return, news agency AAP reported.



Western Australia and Northern Territory will allow smaller vessels to visit their ports while Tasmania and South Australia were still to announce their plans, broadcaster ABC reported.



P&O Australia's Pacific Explorer was scheduled to sail into Sydney Harbour on Monday morning from Singapore, becoming the first international cruise ship to arrive in the country, according to AAP. The ship was set to officially return to service from May 31.



Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia welcomed more than 600,000 cruise ship passengers across the border from almost 350 vessels, according to government figures.



Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers on February 21, after nearly two years.



The country closed its borders to all but citizens and permanent residents, with few exceptions, in March 2020.



A staggered border reopening started last year, with international students, working visa holders and backpackers welcomed back in stages.



