5 injured in mosque shooting in Canada

Five people were injured in a mosque shooting Saturday in the Toronto area of Canada, according to police sources.

A group of men, who had finished midnight prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, was randomly attacked in a drive-by shooting in the Scarborough district, said Toronto Police Department spokesperson David Rydzik.

At least six shots were fired but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting, he said.

"We are unable to say whether the victims were targeted because of their religious beliefs," said Rydzik.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association said he is concerned about the shooting.