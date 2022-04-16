Violent protests in Sweden in response to right-wing demonstrations

A dozen police officers and another person were injured and several police vehicles set alight during a protest in Örebro in the south of Sweden, broadcaster SVT reported on Saturday.



Around 500 people participated in the demonstration on Friday. There was also a protest in the capital Stockholm, where stones were thrown.



Protesters expressed anger that several right-wing demonstrations had been permitted by the police.



Tensions have risen since a well-known right-wing extremist secured permission to hold a gathering at which he planned to burn a copy of the Koran.



Further demonstrations were planned for Saturday in Landskrona, also in the south of the country.