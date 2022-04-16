U.S. voices concern about violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The U.S. voiced deep concern Friday for violence at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and called for all sides to lower tensions.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "We urge Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of everyone."

Price said the agency is closely monitoring developments and will remain in contact with top Israeli and Palestinian officials to seek a way to deescalate tensions.

Tensions have been running high across Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest "wanted" Palestinians.

Clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque after dawn prayers early Friday after the former stormed the mosque's courtyards that saw 153 Palestinians injured, while the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority said Israeli police arrested 400 Palestinians from the mosque's courtyards.

Palestinian and Israeli officials exchanged accusations of being responsible for the clashes.