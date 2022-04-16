Moscow says Germany, U.S. involved in Ukraine biological labs

Germany has participated along with the United States in biological research in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Sakharova alleged on Saturday.



"According to confirmed information, the German side has closely coordinated its work in the field of biological security with its American colleagues, who have created a network of at least 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine," Sakharova said in remarks to state broadcaster RT.



She described the work as "dangerous scientific research." Sakharova did not provide evidence to back up the claim.

