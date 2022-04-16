News World Kyiv: Russia holding hundreds of troops and civilians captive

"They have seized more than 1,000 people," deputy premier Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainian television on Saturday. This included around 500 women, she said.

DPA WORLD Published April 16,2022 Subscribe

Russia is holding around 700 Ukrainian soldiers as well as hundreds of civilians in captivity, according to the government in Kyiv.



Ukraine, for its part, had captured about 700 Russian soldiers, she added.



Vereshchuk called on Russia to release the civilians unconditionally. Since the start of the war, both sides have exchanged prisoners several times.



The exact number of people currently being held is unclear.



According to Russian media, separatists in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk alone have captured more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers. In the besieged port city of Mariupol, more than 1,000 marines are said to have surrendered. Ukraine denies this.



The United Nations has officially recorded about 2,000 civilians killed since the war began on February 24. However, the UN assumes that the actual numbers are far higher, as does the government in Kyiv.