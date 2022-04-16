Homes evacuated as forest fire hits Lake Maggiore area in north Italy

A forest fire has destroyed several hectares of woodland along the shores of Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, ANSA news agency reported on Saturday.



Fire services from the lakeside town of Angera battled the blaze from late on Friday. Two helicopters and three firefighting planes were deployed. Local television broadcaster Rete55 reported that the fire was under control by midday (1000 GMT) on Saturday.



Several families were forced to leave their homes in the region, which lies close to the border with Switzerland. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was unknown.



There have recently been repeated forest fires on the Swiss side of the lake in Ticino Canton. The fires are being attributed to unusually dry conditions.