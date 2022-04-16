News
World
High fuel prices caused by war in Ukraine hitting Germany fisheries
High fuel prices caused by war in Ukraine hitting Germany fisheries
Published April 16,2022
Subscribe
German fisheries in the North and Baltic seas are feeling the pinch of higher prices for marine diesel fuel, with no improvement in sight, according to the national fisheries association.
Hardly any companies were able to cover their costs, Peter Breckling said. Breckling was unable to put a figure on the number of companies that had ceased putting to sea.
Apart from insolvencies, there were many cases where companies were falling back on their savings. Some operators were cancelling life insurance policies intended to provide for their pensions and investing the money in their companies, he said.
Help from the European Union is in sight, with the EU setting up the legal framework needed to provide emergency support to the sector, Breckling said.
The German government is set to approve up to €10 million ($11 million), with the cabinet to take a decision by the end of the month.
German fuel prices rose rapidly after the Russian invasion on February 24, including prices for marine diesel, which is sold free of the levies and taxes applied to other fuels. According to the association, fuel costs have more than doubled in the interim.