Brazil security forces to protect indigenous people from goldmining

Brazilian troops are to be deployed to protect indigenous people living in the Amazon basin from illegal goldminers, the Justice Ministry said in Brasilia on Friday.



"An operation to protection the Xipaya Indigenous territory which has been invaded by criminals, who have also perpetrated environmental crimes, has been launched today," the ministry said.



The operation is to be coordinated by the federal police with the support of the security forces and the Funai national authority tasked with Indigenous affairs.



Indigenous leader Juma Xipaya has highlighted the intrusion of illegal goldminers into protected areas in Brazil's northern Pará state in a video that was shown by the Brazilian news portal GI, among other news outlets.



Around 200 people live in the Xipaya region, which covers some 1,790 square kilometres in the south-east of Pará and lies 400 kilometres from the city of Altamira.



Thousands of indigenous people recently protested against illegal goldmining during a 10-day protest camp in Brasília. They called for protective zones to be set up and protested against what they see as "anti-indigenous" policies pursued by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.



The government is considering legislation that will open up protected indigenous areas to mining.