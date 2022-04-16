At least 10 killed in shelling in Kharkiv

At least 10 people have been killed in shelling in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the regional state prosecutor's office said on Facebook late Friday.



At least 35 people were reportedly injured.



Several residential buildings on the eastern outskirts were also damaged or destroyed, according to the statement.



The information could not be verified independently.



Meanwwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the massive clear-up challenge in places where Russian military units have withdrawn or been driven away.



Ukrainian authorities are continuing to restore normal life in these places, Zelensky said in his nightly video message late Friday. He said the scope of the work was "really enormous."



Mines are being cleared and electricity, water and gas lilnks are being restored, he added.



The police, post office and local authorities are also resuming their work, according to the Ukrainian president.