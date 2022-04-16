918 populated areas were liberated from Russian forces: Ukraine

Ukraine said late Friday that 918 populated areas were liberated from Russian forces .

"We are resuming the provision of regular and emergency medical care, the work of educational institutions - where it is really possible," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Reiterating that utility services and public offices will soon be operational in liberated areas, he noted mine clearance operations are already underway.

After praising the armed forces' success on the battlefield against Russian forces, Zelenskyy stressed that economic sanctions are key to bringing a halt to ongoing Russian attacks.

"Sanctions against Russia are very significant. Economically painful. But still not enough for the Russian military machine to be left without means of subsistence. We promote stronger, more destructive ones," he said.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war in late February, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.