Ukraine says over 900 civilians killed in Kyiv region in war

More than 900 civilians have been killed in and around Ukraine's capital Kyiv since Russia waged war, police said on Friday.

Andrey Nebitov, Kyiv police chief, said during a news conference that more than 900 bodies were found in areas which Ukrainian forces regained control.

He said the biggest death toll was recorded in Bucha, with over 350 bodies found there.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

Nearly 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries so far, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.