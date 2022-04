Russia says killed up to 30 'Polish mercenaries' in Ukraine

Russia said on Friday that it has killed up to 30 Polish mercenaries fighting for Ukrainian forces in the war-torn country's northeastern region of Kharkiv .

The Russian defence ministry said its strategic rocket forces "eliminated up to 30 Polish mercenaries" in a strike on the village of Izyumskoe, not far from the city of Kharkiv.