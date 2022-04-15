Latvian president after visit to Kiev: 'I would call it genocide'

The behaviour of Russian troops in Ukraine is tantamount to genocide, Latvian President Egils Levits has said after returning from a visit to Ukraine.



Speaking in Riga late on Thursday, Levits referred to what he had seen with his own eyes during a visit along with the heads of state of Poland, Estonia and Lithuania.



"I would call it genocide," the former judge at the European Court of Human Rights said, adding that the issue could be settled legally by one of the international courts.



The use of the term genocide has been widely discussed in recent days after US President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide in the face of atrocities in Ukraine.



"Yes, I called it genocide. It has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being - being able to be - Ukrainian," Biden said on Tuesday.



A day later, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov categorically rejected Biden's statements that a genocide was being carried out.



The heads of the four European Union and NATO member states travelled by train to Kiev in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine's efforts to counter the Russian invasion. Before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, they visited severely damaged areas around Kiev.



The sight of the Kiev suburbs destroyed by air and missile attacks had been "very emotional," Levits said. "It could be seen that Russian troops acted with particular cruelty in order to kill as many civilians as possible," he said.



The talks with Zelensky concerned assistance to support Ukraine. "Ukraine needs weapons - now. And not just light arms, but also heavy weaponry," Levits said.



The leaders had also discussed economic and financial aid, including the possibility of exporting grain from Ukraine via Baltic and Polish ports, he said.



According to official sources in Warsaw, the visit was arranged as a joint initiative. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had intended to join the four leaders after a visit to the Polish capital on Tuesday, but Kiev indicated he would not be welcome.



