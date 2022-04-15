EU slams 'unjustified' expulsion of diplomats by Russia

The European Union on Friday decried as "unjustified" Russia's decision to expel 18 of its diplomats after the bloc kicked out some of Moscow's representatives for spying.

"The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation," the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.

"There are no grounds for Friday's decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step. Russia's chosen course of action will further deepen its international isolation," it said.