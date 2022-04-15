35 dead, over 70 hurt in Easter holiday bus crash in Zimbabwe

At least 35 people were killed when a bus taking worshippers to an Easter pilgrimage fell into a gorge in Zimbabwe on Thursday night.

More than 70 people were injured and 13 of them are in critical condition, according to police officials.

The overloaded bus was carrying 106 members of the Zion Christian Church.

It veered off a road in the eastern Manicaland province and plunged into a gorge at around 10 p.m. local time (2000GMT), officials said.

In his condolence message, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he has ordered that the accident be declared a national disaster, which would ensure the government bears all costs, including funerals, and compensates the injured and families of the victims.