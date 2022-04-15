2 WHITE LIONS EVACUATED FROM UKRAINES KHARKIV ZOO AMID WAR

Russia's war on Ukraine has not just brought suffering to the people, but animals as well, and two white lions were evacuated from the Kharkiv Ecopark to the Odesa Zoo on Thursday.

The six-year-old lions were in a cramped room for almost a month and a half.

"I think that they will delight our visitors when they are fully recovered," Igor Belyakov, director of the Odesa Zoo who went to Kharkiv to accompany the lions on the road, told Anadolu Agency. "The animals are majestic, have a very good character."

Kharkiv has been under shelling for a long time, because of which the enclosures were destroyed. This led to the animals getting stressed out, and having bedsores and abrasions.