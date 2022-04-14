Ukraine’s city of Hostomel trying to recover from Russian airstrikes

People in Hostomel , a city in Kyiv Oblast , northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, are attempting to rebuild their homes after being hit by Russian airstrikes .

Returning to the city, which was heavily damaged by the intense Russian bombardments, people are trying to fix things in order to bring their families back home.

Ivan Yegeyda, cleaning the wreckage of his house, told Anadolu Agency that his house on Maliovnichi Street was burned in the attacks.

Yegeyda, his wife, and their children fled their home in search of safety when the war started on Feb. 24.

"The attacks began at 5 a.m. on Feb. 24. Missiles were launched towards Hostomel airport. Then around 12 o'clock, helicopters started flying. We took as much stuff as we could and left," Yegeyda said.

As most of the houses were burned as a result of the airstrikes, he said they do not know how durable the structures are. "We are waiting for the appraisal report. We will try to make renovations and repairs. The walls are standing."

Yegeyda said he is trying to collect some of the iron items left in the house, and will bring his family back once it becomes livable.

"On March 5, air attacks on civilian areas increased, and all the houses in the vicinity were burned," Taras Bogdarenko, Yegeyda's neighbor.

He left the city as soon as the war began with his wife and a child. "We saw helicopters and planes flying towards the airport. There were big explosions. We did not wait for the situation to deteriorate further," he said.

He added that his house is mostly damaged from the outside, and most of the furniture inside is usable. "It will be possible to live in the house after the repairs are made."

Bogdarenko expects the supply of electricity and gas to be restored to the region soon. "We have to live. Ukrainians are very strong people," he asserted.