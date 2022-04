Turkish president receives credentials of 4 new envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received credentials from new ambassadors of four countries on Thursday.

Thailand's Ambassador Apirat Sugondhabhirom, Malian Ambassador Issa Ousmane Coulibaly, Yemeni Ambassador Mohamed Saleh Ahmed Turiq and New Zealand's Ambassador Zoe Coulson-Sinclair separately presented their credentials at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The envoys also took commemorative photos with the Turkish president.