Turkish president, Austrian chancellor talk Ukraine-Russia war, regional issues

Every opportunity should be used towards ending the humanitarian tragedy in Ukraine, Turkey's president said in a phone call with the Austrian chancellor on Thursday.

Urging support for Istanbul process to advance peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the war and bilateral ties with Karl Nehammer, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan also thanked the Austrian premier for praising Ankara's role to end the war as soon as possible, expressing his support for the Istanbul process regarding peace talks.

Ankara would continue its efforts in favor of a peaceful solution, he underlined.

At least 1,964 civilians have been killed and 2,613 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries since the beginning of the war that started Feb. 24, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.