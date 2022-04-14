Turkey hopeful on mediation between Ukraine, Russia

Though recent "inhumane images" of apparent civilian massacres in Ukraine have affected the positive atmosphere of peace talks, hopes for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow remain alive on both sides, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Despite all the difficulties, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy saying: 'We will continue negotiations,' along with later similar statements from the Russian side, have increased our hopes for negotiation," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a TV interview on local network NTV.

On the live broadcast in which he discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, restrictions on Turkey's defense industry, normalizing ties with Armenia, and relations with Arab countries, Çavuşoğlu underlined that Turkish officials' separate exchanges with the two warring sides do not reflect the "negative atmosphere" in the press.

"For this reason, we're neither very pessimistic nor entirely optimistic. We're realistic, that is, our cautious optimism continues, but we need to keep working," he said.

Stressing the need for a cease-fire as soon as possible, Çavuşoğlu said a truce would become much more difficult to secure as the war draws out.

Turkey will maintain its balanced and principled foreign policy towards Russia, he added. "Everyone understands that it would be unrealistic for us to partake in these (Russia) sanctions while acting as a mediator between both parties."

RESTRICTIONS ON TURKISH DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Çavuşoğlu noted that though Turkey is one of the top contributors to NATO's activities, some allies have imposed restrictions of the country's defense industry after Ankara's operations against the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

"Now, we see that this is slowly changing," said the foreign minister, pointing out that the UK, for instance, had already lifted 85% of its restrictions, with talks ongoing for the remaining 15%.

"We held a meeting with Canada's foreign minister. We aim to sort out this issue with an exchange of letters."

Çavuşoğlu added that while the Turkey has been able to export its military ATAK helicopters to the Philippines as the US, which supplies the choppers' engine, gave its approval, Washington had blocked a similar sale to Pakistan. Ankara hopes to resolve this issue, as well, he said.

On a strategic mechanism to be established with the US to improve relations, Çavuşoğlu said he would hold talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken on May 18 and that the mechanism should be solution-oriented.

EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN

Turning to the hydrocarbon-rich Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu said this region had become even more significant after the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine war, with questions arising on the EU's energy security and dependence.

Though some groups have sought to isolate Ankara, recent developments have proven these attempts fruitless, he said, asserting that rich energy reserves off Israel could be transported to Europe through Turkey as the most economical route.

"Steps can be taken on fair sharing, everyone can win," he said.

RELATIONS WITH EGYPT, SAUDI ARABIA

While Turkey and Egypt do not have to see eye-to-eye on every issue, their positive relations have had repercussions on various regions, be it the Eastern Mediterranean, the Muslim world, Arab countries, Africa, or the Middle East.

Both sides are willing to normalize relations and talks will continue, Çavuşoğlu said.

Another country in the region with whom Turkey is normalizing ties with is Saudi Arabia, he added, noting that high-level meetings were likely to happen in the future.

NORMALIZING TIES WITH ARMENIA

On the Southern Caucasus region, Çavuşoğlu underscored that Turkey values the ongoing talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which once fought each other in a war in 2020.

Countries in the Southern Caucasus should normalize ties as this would benefit the entire region, he said, noting that Vienna would host talks between Turkish and Armenian special representatives in a third meeting since the two countries launched efforts at normalizing their strained relations.

However, these efforts have been met with opposition from the Armenian diaspora, especially in France and the US, he added.

However, Çavuşoğlu questioned the need to hold meetings in third countries, noting that Turkey had wanted the first round of talks to be in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

"On the one hand, you say: 'Let's normalize relations overnight and open the borders.' On the other, you don't even dare hold talks in Turkey or Yerevan. I mean, if you don't even favor talks in your own country, how will you take steps on other issues?" he asked.

Long divided by such issues as borders and the events of 1915, Turkey and Armenia last December named special envoys to discuss the normalization of ties. Two rounds of talks followed on Jan. 14 and then on Feb. 24, the day Russia launched its war on Ukraine, an issue that has dominated the global agenda ever since.