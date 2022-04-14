Russia regrouping along eastern border to launch fresh attacks: Ukraine

A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine (AP)

Ukraine warned Thursday that the Russian army is continuing to build an aviation group along the country's eastern border, fearing a new round of attacks on three oblasts, or administrative regions.

Russian forces are strengthening artillery units, optimizing existing command systems, intelligence, and medical support, according to a statement from Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

The statement warned that the Russian army's deployment of missile weapons remains a persistent threat throughout Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers continue to launch systematic missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts," the ministry said.

"The enemy did not take active action in the Volyn and Polesia areas," it claimed, adding that certain units of the Belarusian armed forces continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

"Planned combat training activities are underway," the statement further said.

According to the statement, Russian and Belarusian military troops are checking personal phones at checkpoints in the Belarusian town of Kholmych, and residents are warned that Ukrainian units may attack Belarus at any time.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since Russia started the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.