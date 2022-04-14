Nearly 20,000 Russian troops killed since start of Ukraine war

At least 19,900 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine , the Ukrainian military said on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 160 Russian aircraft, 144 helicopters, 134 unmanned aerial vehicles, 753 tanks, 1,968 armoured vehicles and 366 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff 's latest update.

The Russians have also lost 122 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,437 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 64 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats, it added.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war on its neighbour on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, the UN refugee agency has said.