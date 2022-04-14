AT LEAST 197 CHILDREN KILLED SO FAR DURING RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE: OFFICIALS

At least 197 children killed so far during Russia's war on Ukraine: Officials

At least 197 children have been killed and 351 injured so far during Russia 's war on Ukraine , authorities said on Thursday.

Children in the Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as the capital Kyiv, have been the most affected, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 1,014 educational institutions have been damaged and 91 completely destroyed during the ongoing war.

Some 6,492 "crimes of aggression and war crimes ," as well as 2,941 "crimes against national security" have been recorded in the 50 days since the start of the war, read the statement.

The figures, it added, are not final as efforts continue to collect data from places where hostilities are ongoing, as well as temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, the UN refugee agency has said.