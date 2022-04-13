U.S. to convene meeting with 8 defense contractors on Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Department will convene a meeting with America's eight prime defense contractors "in order to ensure long-term readiness to meet" Ukraine 's weapons needs in the face of Russia 's war, a defense official said Tuesday.

"This meeting is part of our ongoing, frequent dialogue with industry partners to ensure a resilient industrial base that is responsive to the Department's needs," the official told Anadolu Agency in a statement.

"We will discuss industry proposals to accelerate production of existing systems and develop new, modernized capabilities critical to the Department's ongoing security assistance to Ukraine and long-term readiness of U.S. and ally/partner forces," said the official.

No date has been given for the gathering, which Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was expected to attend.

Since Russia launched the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Biden administration has provided nearly $2 billion in security assistance to the country.

"To continue to support this protracted conflict, we are engaging in strategically-focused discussions with industry to ensure we are prepared as a nation to support the long-term needs of the Ukrainian people, our own national security needs, and those of our Allies and our partners," the official added.

The companies include Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman.







