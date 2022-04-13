UKRAINES ZELENSKIY SAYS RUSSIA USING PHOSPHOROUS BOMBS

 Contact Us
Published April 13,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in an address to Estonia's parliament that Russia was using phosphorous bombs in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using terror tactics against civilians.

He did not provide evidence and Reuters has not been able to independently verify his claim.

Zelenskiy added that instruments needed to be found to pressure Russia to stop forcibly deporting Ukrainians and called for sanctions on Russia to continue, saying they were the only way to force Russia to agree to peace.