Ukraine says it has shot down Russian Su-25 fighter plane

Ukrainian troops have shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter aircraft, they said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.



However, overall, the Russian air force has scaled back its activity due to bad weather conditions, according to the Ukrainian general staff.



Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked civilian sites in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions and Kharkiv is still facing artillery bombardment, they said. Russian troops are also still bombing the steelworks and port in Mariupol, the Ukrainian sources said.



The information could not be independently verified.



Kyiv also suspects that the "yellow terror level" that has been imposed in regions close to the Russian border and in Crimea, annexed by Russia, aims to make reports of Russian troop movements more difficult.



While a new Russian offensive is expected in Luhansk and Donetsk in the near future, heavy rain is hindering the deployment, according to Ukrainian sources.