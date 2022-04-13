News World Russia continues airstrikes on Mariupol city, port and steelworks

DPA WORLD Published April 13,2022

Russia continued to bombard the port city of Mariupol on Tuesday night, with attacks also targetting the city's port and the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers are holding out, according to Ukrainian sources.



Russian artillery also attacked the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military sources said. The information about the fighting could not initially be independently verified.



However the military situation has not changed substantially overnight, the report on Wednesday morning said. A large-scale Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine is widely expected in the coming days or weeks.



Residents of Mariupol have been under siege for weeks, mostly without water, food or power. Citizens are still holding out despite the destruction of many buildings, and many are hiding from the shelling in cellars and shelters, deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov told German broadcaster ARD.



"This is not life. This is survival," Orlov said. The Ukrainian administration of the Donetsk region, which includes Mariupol, estimates that more than 20,000 people have been killed, although this number could not initially be confirmed.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the Russian siege of Mariupol to the blockade of Leningrad - now St Petersburg - by the German Wehrmacht between 1941 and 1944, one of the worst Nazi war crimes.



In a video address released during the night, Zelensky also called for measures to prevent the possible use of weapons of mass destruction by Russia.



There is still concern about unconfirmed reports of the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, officials at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Tuesday.



Ukrainian troops said a poison gas attack had been carried out in Mariupol, accusations denied by pro-Russian troops.



"All 193 OPCW member states, including the Russian Federation and Ukraine, are parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty of major importance in the field of disarmament that has been in force since 1997. In doing so, they have solemnly and voluntarily committed never to develop, produce, acquire, stockpile, transfer or use chemical weapons," the OPCW said in a statement.



"The use of chemical weapons anywhere by anyone under any circumstances is reprehensible and wholly contrary to the legal norms established by the international community against such use."







