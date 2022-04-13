NATO praises Turkey’s efforts to protect allied airspace

The official Twitter account of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Napoli shared Tuesday images of F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Armed Forces, drawing attention to Turkey's role in protecting the airspace of the allies.

"Ever wonder why the window looks like a bubble? The single-piece polycarbonate bubble canopy provides 360° all-round visibility," it added.

"NATO ensures the integrity, safety and security of its airspace," the statement pointed out.















