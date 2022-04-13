NATO praises Turkey’s efforts to protect allied airspace

 Contact Us
"Turkey is one Ally who contributes to protecting Allied airspace," the NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Napoli said in a social media post shared on the official Twitter account on Wednesday to praise Turkey’s efforts to protect allied airspace.

Published April 13,2022
The official Twitter account of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Napoli shared Tuesday images of F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Armed Forces, drawing attention to Turkey's role in protecting the airspace of the allies.

"Turkey is one Ally who contributes to protecting Allied airspace," the post said.

"Ever wonder why the window looks like a bubble? The single-piece polycarbonate bubble canopy provides 360° all-round visibility," it added.

"NATO ensures the integrity, safety and security of its airspace," the statement pointed out.