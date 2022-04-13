Hungary probing allegations of Russian hacking at Foreign Ministry

Hungarian investigators are looking into whether Russian hackers have attacked the country's Foreign Ministry, according to senior prosecutor Peter Polt on Wednesday, in a letter to a lawmaker.



The lawmaker, Agnes Vadai, of the opposition Democratic Coalition, had queried after a March 29 report on direkt36.hu reported about a Russian hacking attack on the ministry. Allegedly, the hackers had access to internal emails of the ministry and embassy staffers - as well as with correspondent foreign government agencies - for years.



Polt's letter said investigators began investigating the charges the day the report came out.



The direkt36.hu report detailed how the hacker attack began a decade ago. At first Hungarian officials warded them off. However, in 2014, as diplomatic relations between Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin grew warmer, attempts to keep the attacks at bay grew weaker, according to the report.



The group believed to be behind the attacks is allegedly part of a crew that regularly attempts to crack Western computer systems and is believed to be the same as the one behind a 2015 hacker attack on the computers of Germany's parliament.



